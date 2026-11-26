The Cetral Bureau of Investigation (CBI) argued before the Delhi High Court today that the trial court's order discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in the excise policy case suffered from palpable errors and ignored material evidence. CBI, which seeks to set aside the trial court's February 27 discharge order, also said this was a case which could not be thrown at the threshold.

The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before Justice Sachin Datta that there were several glaring defects in the trial court's decision and the order should be set aside.

"The trial court judge travelled beyond the scope of its powers.

It was not supposed to conduct a mini trial at the stage of charge.

The trial court judge conducted a mini trial which was not permissible," Additional Solicitor General S V Raju argued.

He contended that the trial court's order was patently illegal, perverse and suffered from errors apparent on the face.

There were palpable errors on the face of it and material evidence was ignored and not considered by the trial court, Raju argued.

He further said there was a lot of evidence on record to show that criminal conspiracy existed but the trial court judge failed to appreciate that conspiracy existed in the case.

The trial court has erred by commenting on the evidentiary value of the material at the stage of charge, he said while concluding his submissions.

The high court listed the matter for December 9 and 10 to hear the submissions of respondents, including the AAP leaders, on the aspect of maintainability of CBI's revision petition.

The respondents have raised objections over maintainability of CBI's revision petition.

The high court was hearing arguments on CBI's plea challenging the discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia and others in the excise policy case.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, ruling that it was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

In its revision petition, the CBI has said that the discharge order was patently illegal, perverse and suffered from errors apparent on the face.

The petition has contended that the trial court conducted a mini-trial at the stage of framing of charges and passed the discharge order on a "selective reading of the prosecution case".

Not only did the trial court fail to appreciate the facts of the case but it also passed unwarranted adverse remarks against the investigating agency and the investigating officer, the plea has claimed.

According to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, irregularities were allegedly committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The previous government in Delhi implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after the then Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

(With inputs from PTI)