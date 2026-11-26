The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that final adjudication of property attachment proceedings by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) must include a judicial member to ensure fairness and objectivity in decisions with serious consequences.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also recommended that the Centre consider "repealing the 2009 amendment and reverting to the original framework of multiple adjudicating authorities (AAs)", citing the exponential increase in provisional attachment orders passed by the authorities.

The Bench noted that 3,639 provisional attachment orders had been passed by AAs between March 31, 2012, and Thursday.

It observed that the increasing volume of cases and the statutory requirement to complete adjudication within 180 days were placing enormous pressure on members of the Adjudicating Authority.

"We are satisfied that the member drawn from the field of law must comprise or be a part of the Bench of AA recording a determination under Section 8(2) or issuing an order under Section 8(3) of PMLA," the CJI, who authored the 55-page judgment, said.

The verdict, which will apply prospectively, said determinations under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the PMLA concerning the attachment of properties allegedly involved in money laundering require close analysis of legal provisions, appreciation of facts and consideration of substantial civil consequences.

"The presence of a judicial member on the bench undertaking the same ensures legal objectivity in the determination recorded by AA. The lifetime of experience of the administrative and financial members in the AA would undoubtedly render them to be exceptional experts in their fields, but impartial and legally sound adjudication necessitates judicial temperament and training," the verdict said.

Referring to earlier judgments, the Bench said they had espoused the principle that a person is entitled to have their rights adjudicated by a forum exercising judicial power in accordance with recognised principles of adjudication.

"There is no doubt that these postulates would directly apply to the AA's adjudicatory responsibilities," it said, rejecting the Centre's submissions that similar bodies under the NDPS, SAFEMA, Benami Act and Customs Act did not require a judicial member.

Terming the Centre's argument "misplaced", the verdict said that although other penal laws provided for mechanisms to attach, confiscate and forfeit property, they were "not pari materia with the AA".