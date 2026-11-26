NEW DELHI: The mediation led by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to resolve the dispute between businessman Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur has failed, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday. The dispute arose after Sunjay had died while playing polo in England in June last year.

A Bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, after being apprised of the development, said that "one can never force a settlement."

The Bench did not pass any order on Thursday following the failure of mediation but indicated that the Delhi High Court should now decide, in a time-bound manner, the pending application seeking preservation of the trust's assets.

On May 7, the SC had referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as mediator with the consent of all parties.

With the mediation having failed, the top court will now decide the matter on merits. The development is significant, as mediation led by a former CJI was an attempt to resolve the dispute outside the courtroom.

The Court will hear arguments from both sides, examine the records and adjudicate the matter in accordance with the law.

On Thursday, the Court was informed that Rani Kapur had sought ₹6,000 crore to settle her claims against the trust, whose assets were valued at around ₹30,000 crore by the opposing counsel.

Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, argued that a settlement proposal had been made but no counter-proposal had been received for six months.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Priya Kapur, said that she was unwilling to participate in a joint mediation session with her daughter-in-law.

Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, also appearing for Priya Kapur, contended that she was entitled to 60 per cent, while the remaining 40 per cent was to be divided among Sunjay Kapur's children.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, seeking a direction to restrain his wife, Priya Kapur, and other parties from interfering with the functioning of the R K Family Trust while the dispute was being mediated.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children, submitted that they were entitled to a 24-26 per cent share in the trust.