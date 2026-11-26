CHANDIGARH: With less than two and half months left for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections the candidates of the all the political parties be it AAP, SAD-BJP alliance and Congress would be asked questions by the farmers when they campaign in the villages to seek the votes that what have they done to resolve their pending demands and the roadmap ahead for their implementation, as farmer unions will shortly supply questionnaire to the farmers in the regard.

The movement in the state which started six year back to oppose the three contentious farm laws now repealed as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi and sat on the border of the national capital for more than a year and then the BJP led Union Government had to take a U-turn.

On in the sixth anniversary of the 2020–21 farmers' movement that began with marches toward Delhi's borders against three farm laws, farmer unions under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged protests at Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab and other parts of the country to protest against the state and central governments as they have not implemented the demands which are agreed in 2020.

Talking with this newspaper, Prem Singh Bhangu President of All India Kishan Federation said that November 26 is a historical day for the farmers as on this every day they launched a movement on the borders of Delhi again three anti-farm laws which forced the government to withdraw the laws.

"The demands accepted by the central when agitation was lifted still remain unresolved, but nothing has happened, but today in our rally at Patiala we have called upon the farmers to oppose AAP, Congress and SAD-BJP alliance because all of them have failed to come to the expection of the public. We have asked our cadres to question leaders of these parties when they come for campaigning in the villages what they have done till date on our pending demands and whart is their roadmap for future on these."

He said that the AAP led state government has assured in writing to them that their demands will be taken up with the central government and also a resolution in this regard will be passed in the state assembly but they back traced on their written commitment.

"We will shortly prepare questionnaire and give to the farmers who can ask the same to the contesting candidates," he said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has since then split into the SKM and the SKM (Non-Political), also there are political differences among these unions as they differ on electoral choices and to top it all a dwindling mobilization.

With less than two and half months left for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections have further complicated efforts to maintain a united platform among these different farmer unions in the state. The divisions within the SKM have come into focus, with some constituent unions making independent political choices.

The pressure generated by the farmers’ agitation had contributed to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) walking out of the BJP-led NDA Government in 2020. But now the two parties have reunited, even as sections of the farmers’ movement continue to oppose the saffron party.