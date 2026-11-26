CHANDIGARH: With less than two and half months left for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections the candidates of the all the political parties be it AAP, SAD-BJP alliance and Congress would be asked questions by the farmers when they campaign in the villages to seek the votes that what have they done to resolve their pending demands and the roadmap ahead for their implementation, as farmer unions will shortly supply questionnaire to the farmers in the regard.
The movement in the state which started six year back to oppose the three contentious farm laws now repealed as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi and sat on the border of the national capital for more than a year and then the BJP led Union Government had to take a U-turn.
On in the sixth anniversary of the 2020–21 farmers' movement that began with marches toward Delhi's borders against three farm laws, farmer unions under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged protests at Patiala, Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar in Punjab and other parts of the country to protest against the state and central governments as they have not implemented the demands which are agreed in 2020.
Talking with this newspaper, Prem Singh Bhangu President of All India Kishan Federation said that November 26 is a historical day for the farmers as on this every day they launched a movement on the borders of Delhi again three anti-farm laws which forced the government to withdraw the laws.
"The demands accepted by the central when agitation was lifted still remain unresolved, but nothing has happened, but today in our rally at Patiala we have called upon the farmers to oppose AAP, Congress and SAD-BJP alliance because all of them have failed to come to the expection of the public. We have asked our cadres to question leaders of these parties when they come for campaigning in the villages what they have done till date on our pending demands and whart is their roadmap for future on these."
He said that the AAP led state government has assured in writing to them that their demands will be taken up with the central government and also a resolution in this regard will be passed in the state assembly but they back traced on their written commitment.
"We will shortly prepare questionnaire and give to the farmers who can ask the same to the contesting candidates," he said.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has since then split into the SKM and the SKM (Non-Political), also there are political differences among these unions as they differ on electoral choices and to top it all a dwindling mobilization.
With less than two and half months left for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections have further complicated efforts to maintain a united platform among these different farmer unions in the state. The divisions within the SKM have come into focus, with some constituent unions making independent political choices.
The pressure generated by the farmers’ agitation had contributed to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) walking out of the BJP-led NDA Government in 2020. But now the two parties have reunited, even as sections of the farmers’ movement continue to oppose the saffron party.
While the fundamental economic triggers of the 2020–21 farmers agitation remain unaddressed till date even after the sustained the year-long agitation as the Centre repealed the three farm laws in November 2021.
But the farmer unions continue to press for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), comprehensive farm debt waivers, the repeal of the Dam Safety Act, the withdrawal of the proposed Seed Bill, 2025, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The historic march, which began on November 26, 2020, brought together farmers from across the country to protest against these issues. The farmers had argued that the laws would weaken the regulated mandi system, undermine the minimum support price (MSP) regime, expose them to corporate exploitation and dilute safeguards against hoarding of essential commodities.
The farmer leaders admit that there has been little progress on their other major demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for all crops, a farm loan waiver covering farmers and agricultural labourers, and a comprehensive crop insurance scheme.
The movement which was spearheaded by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), as several farmer unions came together under it’s common umbrella has since fragmented. The SKM has split into the SKM and the SKM (Non-Political). Also the movement could not sustain its momentum.
A rare instance of wider mobilization was noticed recently when the AAP led Punjab Government announced its land pooling policy but it was much smaller in scale and intensity than the Delhi agitation.
Harinder Singh Lakhowal of President of BKU (Lakhowal), who recently extended support to the SAD as he criticized both the AAP and the Congress over their handling of farmers’ issues, said that the frame work and rules of SKM had been amended to allow constituent unions to make independent electoral choices, provided they did not contest elections themselves.
"In six years, the momentum built in 2020-21 is getting lost. We have not even been heard in the five years since the protest ended in 2021. Till date there is no assurance on an MSP guarantee for all crops, farm loan waiver for farmers and farm labourers, or crop insurance. We have supported the SAD, not the BJP. Our support is to a regional party so that it can take our demands to the Centre," he said.
Lakhowal said that the SAD had assured the union that it would take up two important issues concerning Punjab with the Centre, the release of Bandi Singhs and a legal guarantee for MSP.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) State president Manjit Singh Dhaner said that while all political parties were responsible for implementing policies favouring corporate interests, the BJP, being in power at the Centre, was the principal adversary of farmers and labourers. He condemned what it described as indirect support extended to the BJP by certain farmer organisations.
However, other farmer organisations have strongly opposed any political alignment with parties they consider responsible for implementing policies detrimental to farmers. Kirti Kisan Union general secretary Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala said his union would oppose any political alliance involving the BJP.
"The farmers’ movement has slowed down. When the protest was called off it was decided that unions from all states would return and build a movement for a legal guarantee for MSP. In most states, this did not happen," he said.