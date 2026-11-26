President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the huge number of pending cases remains a major challenge for the country's justice delivery system and stressed the timely delivery of justice.

Asserting that making justice accessible on the basis of equal opportunity by providing free legal aid is a directive of the Constitution, she stressed ensuring quality and reliability of legal representation for people belonging to the poor and deprived sections as not everyone has the resources to reach the high courts and the Supreme Court.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court in New Delhi, she said timely delivery of justice is an essential part of the concept of justice.

"To ensure timely access to justice, the judiciary is making numerous efforts, such as simplifying procedures, utilising technology and establishing special courts. Despite these efforts, the huge number of pending cases remains a major challenge for our justice delivery system. I am confident that, on the strength of the efforts being made at every level of the judiciary, this challenge will be resolved," President Murmu said.

She said that the district, state, and national legal services authorities must make even greater efforts to achieve the goal of delivering justice to the weaker and deprived sections.

"A large number of criminal cases are pending in some districts of the country. I am pleased to know that the central government has taken an initiative to collaborate with national law universities to address this challenge in those districts. Students, researchers and pro bono clubs of national law universities are being involved in this effort. Such initiatives will instil sensitivity in the students and familiarise them with grassroots legal processes," she said.

The president said, in our country's legal education, empathy and ethics should be given as much importance as the study of laws. She also said that larger and more active participation of women in the Bench and Bar will help make our society more fair, just, equitable and inclusive.

(With inputs from PTI)