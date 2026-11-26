NEW DELHI: For decades before India celebrated November 26 as Constitution Day, the date was observed as Law Day throughout the country, particularly within the legal fraternity.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on 26 November, 1949, after nearly three years of deliberations. It came into force on 26 January, 1950, when India became a Republic.

While Republic Day became a national celebration, 26 November travelled a different path.

According to Anju Rathi Rana, Member Secretary, Law Commission, it was in 1979 when the observance of Law Day gained prominence on the initiative of LM Singhvi, an eminent Indian jurist and constitutional expert, who also served as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

"The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution and to provide an occasion for examining the functioning of India's legal and judicial system," she told PTI.

In a Law Day address published in 2004, MN Krishnamani, then president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, recalled how before 1979, we were not celebrating Law Day and the seven objectives set out by Singhvi.

"My predecessor Dr Singhvi spelt out the main purposes of celebrating 'Law Day' in the following terms: To review the state of law and administration of justice; to suggest ways and means to improve our legal and judicial system; to strengthen the Bar and the Bench relationship; to strengthen the independence of the judiciary; to strengthen the freedom of the legal profession; to make the legal and judicial system an effective instrument to serve the people; and to maintain and augment public confidence in our legal and judicial system," he had said.

Justice PN Bhagwati also spoke about the purpose of the observance in his Law Day address in 1985.

As recalled by Krishnamani, Justice Bhagwati had emphasised the need to highlight the "fundamental role of law in society" and the purpose it was "intended to serve in a Republic governed by Rule of Law".

"Looking back, one understands how this day was not meant to be just a ceremonial anniversary. Over time, Law Day became part of the legal calendar, with judges, lawyers and jurists marking the occasion through discussions, addresses and programmes on constitutional and legal issues.