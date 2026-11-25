NEW DELHI: The Constitution of India is often described as a living document, one that evolves with changing times and the needs and aspirations of society -- as evidenced by the 106 amendments enacted since its adoption on November 26, 1949.
Neither entirely rigid nor completely flexible, it provides for amendments to ensure that its provisions remain relevant to emerging social, political, economic and administrative realities, while also retaining the core principles of the constitutional framework.
The latest, the 106th Constitution Amendment Act, 2023 provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
The law was brought into force in April this year even as the Lok Sabha was debating its amendment, which fell through due to the lack numbers required for its passage.
According to PRS India, a legislative think-tank that tracks parliamentary activity among other areas, education and language have been important areas of constitutional reform. The 42nd Amendment Act, 1976 transferred education from the State List to the Concurrent List, enabling both the Union and state governments to legislate on the subject. The 86th Amendment Act, 2002 established the right to free and compulsory education for children aged six to 14 years as a Fundamental Right under Article 21A. Several amendments have also expanded the recognition of Indian languages under the Eighth Schedule.
Electoral reforms and political representation constitute another major area of change. The 61st Amendment Act, 1988 reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years. The 84th and 87th amendments addressed the delimitation framework, while the 104th amendment extended the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in legislatures until 2030 and ended the provision for Anglo-Indian nominated representation.
Social justice and affirmative action have also shaped the constitutional amendment process. The First Amendment Act, 1951 enabled special provisions for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Subsequent amendments introduced provisions concerning reservation in promotions, consequential seniority and unfilled reserved vacancies. The 102nd amendment granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, while the 103rd amendment introduced provisions for up to 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).
The 105th amendment restored the power of states and Union territories to identify socially and educationally backward classes for their own purposes.
In the economic and taxation sector, the 101st Amendment Act, 2016 introduced the constitutional framework for the Goods and Services Tax (GST), reshaping indirect taxation and fiscal relations between the Union and the states. Other amendments have addressed the distribution of tax revenues and property-related constitutional provisions.
Federalism and Centre-state relations have evolved through amendments dealing with state reorganisation, special provisions for certain states and the distribution of legislative and administrative powers. The 7th Amendment Act, 1956 reorganised states and Union territories, while the 36th Amendment Act, 1975 made Sikkim a full-fledged state of India. The 69th amendment established the constitutional framework for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
The constitutional framework for local self-government was strengthened through the 73rd and 74th Amendment Acts of 1992, which granted constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, respectively. These reforms sought to strengthen decentralised governance and grassroots democracy.
In the field of judicial administration and civil liberties, the 42nd, 43rd and 44th amendments brought significant changes to the constitutional framework, particularly concerning judicial powers, Fundamental Rights and emergency provisions. The 44th Amendment introduced safeguards against the misuse of emergency powers and removed the right to property from the list of Fundamental Rights, making it a constitutional right under Article 300A.
The 99th Constitution Amendment Act, 2014 sought to reform the judicial appointments process by establishing the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), overturning the collegium system for appointing judges to the Supreme Court and the high courts.
However, in October 2015, the Supreme Court struck down the amendment and the NJAC Act, holding that they violated the basic structure of the Constitution, particularly the principle of judicial independence.
The verdict reaffirmed the continuation of the collegium system.
It highlighted the constitutional limits on Parliament's amending power and the judiciary's role in interpreting laws.
Environment also received constitutional attention through the 42nd Amendment, which introduced Article 48A, directing the State to protect and improve the environment and safeguard forests and wildlife. It also introduced Article 51A(g), establishing the protection and improvement of the natural environment as a Fundamental Duty of citizens.
Other amendments have addressed territorial integration, language recognition, constitutional commissions and anti-defection provisions. The 52nd Amendment Act, 1985 introduced the anti-defection law through the Tenth Schedule, while the 91st Amendment Act, 2003 strengthened anti-defection provisions and placed limits on the size of ministries.
Taken together, the 106 amendments demonstrate how the Constitution has adapted to address emerging governance challenges, expand social protections and redefine institutional relationships.
While some amendments have brought far-reaching structural changes, others have made targeted adjustments to representation, administration and public policy.
The amendment process also underlines the importance of balancing Parliament's power to amend the Constitution with constitutional safeguards, fundamental freedoms and the basic structure doctrine established by the Supreme Court.