NEW DELHI: The Constitution of India is often described as a living document, one that evolves with changing times and the needs and aspirations of society -- as evidenced by the 106 amendments enacted since its adoption on November 26, 1949.

Neither entirely rigid nor completely flexible, it provides for amendments to ensure that its provisions remain relevant to emerging social, political, economic and administrative realities, while also retaining the core principles of the constitutional framework.

The latest, the 106th Constitution Amendment Act, 2023 provides for one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

The law was brought into force in April this year even as the Lok Sabha was debating its amendment, which fell through due to the lack numbers required for its passage.

According to PRS India, a legislative think-tank that tracks parliamentary activity among other areas, education and language have been important areas of constitutional reform. The 42nd Amendment Act, 1976 transferred education from the State List to the Concurrent List, enabling both the Union and state governments to legislate on the subject. The 86th Amendment Act, 2002 established the right to free and compulsory education for children aged six to 14 years as a Fundamental Right under Article 21A. Several amendments have also expanded the recognition of Indian languages under the Eighth Schedule.

Electoral reforms and political representation constitute another major area of change. The 61st Amendment Act, 1988 reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years. The 84th and 87th amendments addressed the delimitation framework, while the 104th amendment extended the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in legislatures until 2030 and ended the provision for Anglo-Indian nominated representation.