RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly, on the second day of its special session, passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal or reconsideration of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who also holds the Mines and Geology portfolio, moved the resolution opposing the amended Act.

The state government maintained that the move was necessary to safeguard Jharkhand’s constitutional and financial rights and establish a mechanism to compensate the state for losses arising from mining activities.

While moving the resolution, Soren estimated that the implementation of the amended law could result in an annual revenue shortfall of approximately Rs 13,000 crore for Jharkhand.

The resolution stated that opposing the amended Act was essential to protect the state's financial resources and ensure adequate funding for development programmes in health, education, agriculture, rural development and infrastructure.

It said this would also support welfare schemes aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of tribal communities, backward classes, Dalits and women.

The resolution noted that the Centre notified the amendment on August 17, 2026, restricting states' powers to levy taxes, cesses and surcharges on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands. It also nullifies claims for the recovery of outstanding or uncollected state-imposed levies.