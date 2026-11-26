RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly, on the second day of its special session, passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal or reconsideration of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who also holds the Mines and Geology portfolio, moved the resolution opposing the amended Act.
The state government maintained that the move was necessary to safeguard Jharkhand’s constitutional and financial rights and establish a mechanism to compensate the state for losses arising from mining activities.
While moving the resolution, Soren estimated that the implementation of the amended law could result in an annual revenue shortfall of approximately Rs 13,000 crore for Jharkhand.
The resolution stated that opposing the amended Act was essential to protect the state's financial resources and ensure adequate funding for development programmes in health, education, agriculture, rural development and infrastructure.
It said this would also support welfare schemes aimed at the socio-economic upliftment of tribal communities, backward classes, Dalits and women.
The resolution noted that the Centre notified the amendment on August 17, 2026, restricting states' powers to levy taxes, cesses and surcharges on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands. It also nullifies claims for the recovery of outstanding or uncollected state-imposed levies.
The state government argued that the legislation would adversely affect Jharkhand's revenue base and constrain funding for social security, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other welfare initiatives.
Highlighting Jharkhand's mineral wealth, the resolution pointed out that despite being among the country's richest mineral-bearing states, its mining-affected regions continue to grapple with displacement, loss of land, environmental degradation and socio-cultural disruption.
These areas are predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), who bear the brunt of mining-related adverse impacts.
The resolution maintained that a share of the economic benefits generated from mineral resources should be channelled towards the development of these affected communities, including indigenous populations, backward classes and Dalits.
It described this as a matter of social justice, arguing that the state has a moral and constitutional responsibility to compensate communities for mining-related losses and ensure their socio-economic development.
BJP opposed the state resolution against the MMDR Amendment Act, 2026, accusing the government of shifting blame to the Centre for its own failures.
Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi claimed that states' share in mineral revenue had risen from 60.24% during the Congress regime to 88.53% under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Centre's share had fallen to 11.47%.
Marandi said mineral revenue received by states had increased by 354%, from ₹25,206 crore in 2014-15 to over ₹1.14 lakh crore in 2025. He added that the Prime Minister was not taking any action against states.
Regarding the claim of a ₹13,000 crore loss to the state, Marandi pointed out that the government received over ₹11,000 crore in mineral revenue in 2025-26, while in 2024-25, this figure exceeded ₹13,000 crore.
Furthermore, an additional cess of over ₹7,000 crore was also received. The leader of Oppositon questioned why confusion is being spread among the public when these figures belong to the state government itself.