The controversy over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram raises a fundamental question: can public officials selectively implement a judicial order by relying on administrative or institutional preferences? The Collector’s assurance before the Madurai Bench, the Supreme Court’s interim direction and the Temple Trust Board’s resolution must be examined together.
The issue is not whether the traditional place of lighting the lamp should be respected. It unquestionably should. The question is whether that practice could be invoked to defeat a separate arrangement expressly contemplated by the top court.
An assurance before the Madurai Bench
In a spate of writ petitions filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Collector appeared not as a private individual expressing a religious preference, but as the District’s chief administrative authority and the State’s representative, entrusted with implementing the Supreme Court’s directions.
His assurance carried institutional responsibility. His subsequent conduct must be assessed against both the Supreme Court’s order and the assurance given to the High Court. The Madurai Bench clarified, citing judicial precedents that the pendency of a review application before the Supreme Court could not, by itself, justify non-compliance.
What did the Trust Board resolve?
After the High Court passed its order at 4 pm, the appointed time came and went at 6 pm. The Collector has filed a preliminary status report late in the night that although he had assembled all the observers, Executive Magistrates, ASI officials, fire and rescue team, medical team, videographer and photographer, as also that police protection and regulation of access were in place, the Collector had not received the authorised list of persons of the Devasthanam till 7.32 PM, when the Executive Officer gave a report to him that the Board of Trustees had resolved to light the lamp only at the place where it was customarily lit and that it was done at 6 PM.
The EO was reported to have stated that the District Administration had no power to authorise the lighting of the lamp if the Devasthanam itself did not so authorise.
The Collector’s inability is said to arise by the fact that there were no authorised representatives of the Devasthanam. Neither the Collector nor the HR&CE department nor indeed the Devasthanam was required to decide whether the lamp could also be lit elsewhere, or authorise disregard of a judicial direction concerning that additional observance. Trustees may protect religious practices, but cannot by resolution override a constitutional court. Preserving a custom and preventing an additional observance are different things.
The Supreme Court drew a distinction
The Supreme Court’s order of November 20, 2026, permitted the lamp to be lit at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time interim arrangement, subject to safeguards and without recognising any customary, religious or proprietary right at that location. Paragraph 14(vi) is central. It provides: “The existing religious observances at the customary locations shall continue undisturbed.” That may explain the Board’s preference for what it chose to resolve, but not the failure to implement the Court’s separate arrangement.
The Court protected customary observances while separately permitting the ceremony at Deepathoon. Neither displaced the other. The traditional lamp near Uchhi Pillayar was not to be extinguished; nor could that observance substitute for the additional ceremony. Paragraph 13 identifies the stone pillar as the place for the lamp, while paragraph 14 prescribes the arrangements. Under paragraph 14(ii), the Collector was the nodal officer for coordination and supervision. The order contemplated coexistence, not a choice.
The resolution cannot become the Collector’s alibi
Even a unanimous resolution cannot empower trustees to negate a Supreme Court order. Nor can the Collector shift responsibility to them. As nodal officer, he had to settle the authorised team in consultation with the Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Police Commissioner.
The trustees were given no overriding role. The Collector has no independent religious or proprietary interest. He acts for the State in discharge of a public duty. Article 144 requires all civil and judicial authorities to act in aid of the Supreme Court. If implementation presented difficulties, he ought to have sought directions from the Court, not act as an appellate authority.
Is the State in contempt?
The events of November 24 raise a serious question of civil contempt. The Supreme Court permitted the lamp at Deepathoon; the Collector was entrusted with supervision; and the Madurai Bench reiterated the duty to comply. Yet the customary lamp was lit while Deepathoon remained unlit. Section 2(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, includes wilful disobedience of a court order within civil contempt. Whether the officials acted wilfully is for the Court to determine, after examining their explanations, the Board’s resolution and the arrangements made.
The Supreme Court has directed the Collector to submit a compliance report within three days of the festival. If the preliminary report filed late in the night were to be a prelude to the one that will be submitted to the SC, it offers a poor explanation. If the Devasthanam did not authorise any particular persons to light the lamp, there were 3 technical experts from Tiruvannamalai. There were no lack of devotees. The whole adjunct team was available. The Trustees had no power to foil the order of the Supreme Court and the Collector could not wring his hands in helplessness.
The State cannot answer that a lamp was lit. The question is whether it was lit at the place identified by the Supreme Court. Custom, law-and-order concerns and a pending review confer no right to disobey an operative order. If the State disagreed, its remedy lay before the Court, not in an alternative arrangement of its own choosing. A lamp was lit, but the place directed by the Supreme Court remained dark. That is the constitutional question the State must answer.
K Kannan
Former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court