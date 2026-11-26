The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to strengthen front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL), requiring food products to carry separate warning labels for high fat, sugar and salt content.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said the labelling system should identify "total sugars" and "saturated fat", instead of "added sugar" and "added fat", as nutrients of concern, alongside salt.

The bench also directed the FSSAI to ensure that each nutrient of concern is represented through a separate hexagon carrying a standardised pictogram and the corresponding warning, "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", rather than combining them in a single hexagon.

The court said the revised labelling framework should align with the food safety regulator's long-standing consensus on identifying nutrients of concern, which existed before the 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians.

Front-of-package nutrition labelling is a graphic representation of nutritional information on food packaging, intended to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions and choose healthier food options.

(With inputs from PTI)