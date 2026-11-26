NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the remission granted by the Bihar government to former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu directed the former lawmaker to surrender within one month to the authorities. It said the remission granted to Mohan was indefensible and unsustainable in law as the opinion of the trial court judge was wrongly considered for granting the relief.

The top court quashed the Bihar government's notification dated April 24, 2023, granting remission to Mohan and also the amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in the killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

"The State (Bihar) has failed to establish a rational and legitimate public purpose justifying the selective deletion. The amended policy dated 10th April 2023 is manifestly arbitrary and violative of Article 14. Grant of the benefit of premature release to the fourth respondent in such facts and circumstances is indefensible and unsustainable in law. The State will be free to revise its policy in accordance with law," said the Apex court which reserved the matter on July 16, 2026 -- pronounced the verdict.

The bench, however, said the Bihar government was not precluded from granting remission to Mohan but due process has to be followed, and the process can only begin after his surrender within one month.

The court while pronouncing the verdict, quoted former US President Theodore Roosevelt, as "Justice consists not in being neutral between right and wrong, but in finding out the right and upholding it, wherever found, against the wrong. Justice requires taking a side, namely the side of the law and righteousness, and not remaining a silent spectator between right and wrong.

It held that the duty of the Court under Article 32 "demands the Court to be an active seeker of truth and a firm upholder of it." It added, "Judicial review is not an empty formality of supervision. It is the active vindication of legality, fairness and justice against arbitrary state action. If state action is wrong, it has to be set right and the rule of law enforced."