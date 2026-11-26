NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider who qualifies to be a journalist and whether accredited media persons should enjoy greater protection than self-proclaimed reporters while covering the protests in the city last month.

However, the Supreme Court said that self-proclaimed journalists might not necessarily enjoy the same level of protection as accredited journalists.

A CJI led bench and made these observations after hearing the petitions filed by journalist organisations and associations against alleged police excesses during the protests held in Delhi last month.

“If you’re from print media, you’re accredited; if you are a TV channel of that paper, you can also have registration despite being online. Self-proclaimed journalists may not have the same protection as accredited journalists,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

The observation is significant at a time when the line between journalism and social media commentary has become increasingly blurred. With the rise of digital platforms, anyone can claim to be a journalist. The Supreme Court has now made it clear that such a self-proclaimed status does not automatically carry the same legal protection that accredited journalists enjoy.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police has also taken the stance that “reel-makers” and “content-creators” cannot claim the protection extended to journalists.

Institutional framework

It is noted that an accredited journalist works within a recognised institutional framework. Their accreditation is granted after due verification, and they are bound by professional standards, editorial accountability and a code of ethics, the SC said.