NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday asserted that the era of preferential treatment at the Supreme Court was over, saying the institution had shed its image as a "court of the privileged" to emerge as a people's court.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations in New Delhi, the CJI said eminent senior advocates and lawyers from small towns now stood on equal footing, subject to the same rules and timelines.

Highlighting the court's efforts to democratise access to justice, he also pointed to several technological and administrative upgrades.

"The wealthy previously treated the apex court as a court of first resort with easier access to out-of-turn hearings, eminent lawyers and small-town advocates now follow the exact same queue, clock, and rules," he said.

The CJI said technological advancements had made it possible for lawyers from remote areas such as Kohima and Kutch to argue cases through video-conferencing. "Meanwhile, Constitution Bench hearings are livestreamed with AI transcriptions, and the SUVAS tool translates verdicts into regional languages," he added.

Tracing the roots of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to more than four decades ago, when postcards began being accepted as petitions, Justice Surya Kant cited the landmark letter that led to the release of bonded labourers working in stone quarries in Faridabad. He urged para-legal volunteers to assist people seeking justice in their local dialects.

Quoting Constituent Assembly member Hansa Mehta, he said the Constitution was a covenant for every citizen. He expressed hope that it would serve as an "affordable pashmina shawl", offering warmth and protection to all in difficult times.

Speaking on the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that timely delivery of justice was an essential component of justice itself. While acknowledging initiatives such as procedural simplification, the use of technology and the establishment of special courts, she flagged the mounting pendency of cases as a major challenge.

"Despite these efforts, the massive backlog of pending cases remains a significant challenge for our justice delivery system," she said, expressing confidence that concerted efforts at every level would help address the problem.

She called upon the District, State and National Legal Services Authorities to intensify efforts to ensure that justice reached vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of society. She also stressed the need to improve the quality and reliability of legal representation available to the poor and marginalised.

The President said empathy and ethics deserved as much importance as the study of law in legal education. Urging senior members of the Bar to set an example, she said young lawyers should see that "excellence can be blended with empathy, and competence with compassion".