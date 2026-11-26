NEW DELHI: Holding that the right to a fair trial is not confined to the accused, the Supreme Court has transferred the trial in a custodial torture case from Kupwara to Srinagar, observing that a victim should not be made to endure avoidable hardship.

The apex court said Article 21 of the Constitution extends to victims as much as it does to the accused.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh ordered the transfer while allowing an appeal filed by a police constable who is the alleged victim of custodial torture. The appellant had earlier sought a transfer before the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, which rejected his plea.

"To ensure a fair trial, the case must be heard in an atmosphere free from influence, pressure and fear. Transfer is not a reflection on the trial court, but a safeguard to ensure that justice is not only done, but is seen to be done," the bench said.

The court emphasised that a victim of custodial torture is entitled to an impartial, independent and transparent trial, as well as a fair investigation, without the shadow of local influence.

"The circumstances in which the appellant has been compelled to seek transfer of the criminal proceedings cannot be viewed in isolation. The physical and psychological trauma allegedly suffered by him on account of custodial violence is considerable. No amount of monetary compensation can adequately undo the physical suffering or the indignity associated with such an experience," the Supreme Court said.

The bench also noted that the appellant had to approach it to have the investigation handed over to an independent agency and had already endured considerable hardship in getting his complaint registered and securing a fair investigation.