NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards the recovery and restitution of India's cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday handed over three repatriated antiquities including a 16th-century bronze idol to the Idol Wing of Crime Investigation of Department (CID), Tamil Nadu Police.

The handover took place at ASI headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Director General (DG) ASI Yadubir Singh Rawat along with other ASI representatives.

The antiquities, comprising two bronze idols repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum, USA and another bronze idol were brought from The Hague, Netherlands.

The 16th-century bronze idol of Saint Sundarar with Paravai Nachiyar belongs to the Vijayanagara period.

According to the Smithsonian Museum, it was discovered in 2018, the museum that the Saint Sundarar with wife Paravai bronze was from the Shiva temple built in the 16th century, Vijayanagara period. The temple is situated in Veerasolapuram village, in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

In 1956, the sculpture was photographed at this temple; the original photograph is at the photo archive jointly run by the École Française d'Extrême Orient (EFEO) and the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP).