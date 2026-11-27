NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards the recovery and restitution of India's cultural heritage, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday handed over three repatriated antiquities including a 16th-century bronze idol to the Idol Wing of Crime Investigation of Department (CID), Tamil Nadu Police.
The handover took place at ASI headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Director General (DG) ASI Yadubir Singh Rawat along with other ASI representatives.
The antiquities, comprising two bronze idols repatriated from the Smithsonian Museum, USA and another bronze idol were brought from The Hague, Netherlands.
The 16th-century bronze idol of Saint Sundarar with Paravai Nachiyar belongs to the Vijayanagara period.
According to the Smithsonian Museum, it was discovered in 2018, the museum that the Saint Sundarar with wife Paravai bronze was from the Shiva temple built in the 16th century, Vijayanagara period. The temple is situated in Veerasolapuram village, in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.
In 1956, the sculpture was photographed at this temple; the original photograph is at the photo archive jointly run by the École Française d'Extrême Orient (EFEO) and the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP).
It is uncertain when the bronze left the Tamil Nadu temple for the United States, read the portal of the museum. In January, its repatriation was announced by the museum.
Another idol is an 11th century Chola period bronze idol of Kannappa Nayanar from Arulmigu Agneeswarasamy Temple, Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu. It depicts the Shaivite saint in a tribhanga standing posture, with his right hand raised towards his eye. It was repatriated from The Hague, Netherlands.
This idol was one of the 63 saints of Saivism that was looted and later spotted at the European Fine Art Fair.
The third artefact is of Somaskanda (Shiva and Uma), which is 12th-century Chola-period bronze idol. It is a south Indian Hindu iconographic form of Lord Shiva seated with his consort Uma (Parvati) and their young son Skanda (Kartikeya or Murugan).
The idol was found photographed in 1959 at Siva Temple, Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu. It was sent back from the Smithsonian Museum.
“The restitution of these antiquities marks an important milestone in India's ongoing efforts to bring its cultural treasures back to their rightful home. ASI continues to work towards the identification, recovery and repatriation of India's lost heritage in coordination with national and international agencies,” said ASI officials.