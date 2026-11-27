Four students have been detained for allegedly strangling a Class 7 boy to death at a government residential school in Jharkhand's Chatra district after he reportedly complained to the principal about their use of tobacco products, police said on Friday.

A student at Eklavya Model Residential School in Charu was found dead in his hostel on Tuesday. His father alleged that the boy was murdered.

The school principal, however, expressed shock at the motive cited by police and denied receiving any complaint from the victim against the four accused over their tobacco consumption.

An investigation was initiated, which found that four fellow students, aged between 14 and 16 years, were involved, Chatra Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunny Vardhan said.

He said the probe revealed the accused used to consume chewing tobacco and smoke cigarettes.

The victim had reported them to the school principal and hostel warden multiple times, the police officer said.

Infuriated, the four accused strangled the victim to death using a scarf, the SDPO said, adding that of the four detained, three were students of Class 8 and the other of Class 7.

Manoj Hembram, the uncle of the victim, said he received a call from the school that his nephew was in serious condition and admitted to hospital on November 24 morning.

"I immediately rushed to Chatra from Giridih. As I reached Koderma, I was informed that my nephew had died. Upon arriving at the hospital, I noticed blood stains on his ears and nose, and a mark on the neck. I immediately suspected that he was strangled to death," Hembram said.

School principal Pradip Thakur, however, denied receiving any complaint against the accused from the victim.

Thakur claimed he was not in the district when the incident occurred, and was made aware of it on the phone, following which he returned to the school the next day.