NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that mediation led the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that mediation led by former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to resolve the dispute between Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, had failed. The Court will now proceed to hear the dispute on merits.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, observed, “One can never force a settlement.” The bench passed no subsequent order, but indicated that the Delhi High Court should decide the pending application seeking preservation of the trust’s assets in a time-bound manner.
The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, seeking directions to restrain his wife, Priya Kapur, and other parties from interfering with the functioning of the R K Family Trust during the pendency of the mediation proceedings. The dispute arose following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died while playing polo in England in June last year.
On May 7, the SC referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as the mediator, with the consent of all parties. Its failure brings the matter back before the court to decide the case in accordance with law.
During Thursday’s hearing, the court was informed that Rani Kapur had sought Rs 6,000 crore to settle her claims against the R K Family Trust, whose assets were valued at approximately Rs 30,000 crore by counsel for the opposing side.
Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Rani Kapur, submitted that a settlement proposal had been made but no counter-proposal had been received for six months.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Priya Kapur, said she was unwilling to participate in a joint mediation session with her mother-in-law. Senior Advocate Abhimanyu Bhandari, also appearing for Priya Kapur, contended she was entitled to 60% of the trust, while the remaining 40% was to be divided among Sunjay Kapur’s children. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor’s children, said that they were entitled to a 24%-26% share in the trust.
Rani Kapur alleged that Sunjay and Priya misused her trust in them when she was ill.