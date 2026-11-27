NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that mediation led the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that mediation led by former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to resolve the dispute between Rani Kapur and her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, had failed. The Court will now proceed to hear the dispute on merits.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, observed, “One can never force a settlement.” The bench passed no subsequent order, but indicated that the Delhi High Court should decide the pending application seeking preservation of the trust’s assets in a time-bound manner.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Rani Kapur, mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, seeking directions to restrain his wife, Priya Kapur, and other parties from interfering with the functioning of the R K Family Trust during the pendency of the mediation proceedings. The dispute arose following the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died while playing polo in England in June last year.

On May 7, the SC referred the parties to mediation and appointed former CJI Chandrachud as the mediator, with the consent of all parties. Its failure brings the matter back before the court to decide the case in accordance with law.