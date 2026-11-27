The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public over the purpose of the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that it was aimed at pushing through a delimitation exercise rather than implementing women's reservation.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the move as a desperate attempt by a "nervous and rattled" prime minister, asserting that the party would strongly oppose any delimitation exercise that could benefit the BJP.
"Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying," Ramesh said in a post on X.
He pointed out that Parliament had unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, in September 2023.
However, despite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanding its immediate implementation, the law was not notified until 10.40 pm on April 16, 2026, he said.
"The Special Session is thus NOT for women's reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years," Ramesh said.
Alleging that the government intended to use the special sitting to push delimitation, he accused the BJP of seeking to redraw constituency boundaries to suit its electoral interests.
He also questioned the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to oversee the exercise, accusing him of compromising the integrity of electoral rolls and the electoral process.
"The executors of Vote Chori on such a gigantic scale are to be given the powers to carry out delimitation and manipulate the nature of constituencies. This is as atrocious as you can get," he said.
Ramesh added that the move was a "desperate" attempt by a prime minister who was "under siege", asserting that the Congress would counter it with "firm resolve".
His remarks came a day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the two Houses on November 30 and December 2, respectively.
The special sitting, proposed to conclude on December 3, will be an extension of the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on August 13 but not prorogued.
The announcement came amid indications that the government could reintroduce the delimitation-linked women's reservation legislation.
The Congress has alleged that the Modi government is seeking to secure a "super-tainted" two-thirds majority to pass a Constitution amendment bill through the special session.
On Thursday, Ramesh said the government had made the delimitation bills public on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, before they were defeated in Parliament on April 17.
He alleged that the government had now convened the special session on Constitution Day, following "105 days of Operation Lotus", in another attempt to secure the numbers needed to pass the amendment.
"Can there be a greater insult to and assault on the Constitution," he asked, adding that "the fight is on."
(With inputs from PTI)