The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the public over the purpose of the upcoming special session of Parliament, asserting that it was aimed at pushing through a delimitation exercise rather than implementing women's reservation.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the move as a desperate attempt by a "nervous and rattled" prime minister, asserting that the party would strongly oppose any delimitation exercise that could benefit the BJP.

"Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He pointed out that Parliament had unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, in September 2023.

However, despite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanding its immediate implementation, the law was not notified until 10.40 pm on April 16, 2026, he said.

"The Special Session is thus NOT for women's reservation. That is already a law which the PM-HM jodi have put into cold storage for over three years," Ramesh said.