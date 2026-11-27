Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai has urged President Droupadi Murmu to address the low representation of OBCs, SCs, STs and minorities in the higher judiciary, alleging that recent judicial appointments reflect a "complete disregard" for merit and inclusiveness.

In a three-page letter to the President on Friday, Justice Gavai alleged that candidates from "one particular section of the society" were being favoured and sought her intervention.

Without naming the community, he pointed out that a group accounting for less than five per cent of the country's population had secured over 40 per cent representation in the Supreme Court.

The former CJI referred to the data of the government and said that out of 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 16 to Scheduled Tribes (STs), 89 to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 37 to minorities.

Roughly three of every four judges of constitutional courts came from the general category, the former CJI said in his letter.

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, the 52nd Chief Justice of India, demitted office on November 23, 2025, and was succeeded by Justice Surya Kant.

(With inputs from PTI)