Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over its proposed delimitation legislation, alleging that the exercise was a political conspiracy aimed at taking away people’s democratic and political power.

Sanjay Raut warned that parties supporting the proposed legislation would go down in history as having betrayed the people of the country.

In a strongly worded post on X, Raut appealed to all patriotic and democratic political parties to oppose the delimitation Bill in Parliament.

“Today, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray is no longer with us. Sharad Pawar is unwell and in no position to fight or make decisions. Otherwise, this anti-national Delimitation Bill would never have dared to be brought before Parliament in such a corrupt manner,” Raut said.