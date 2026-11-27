Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre over its proposed delimitation legislation, alleging that the exercise was a political conspiracy aimed at taking away people’s democratic and political power.
Sanjay Raut warned that parties supporting the proposed legislation would go down in history as having betrayed the people of the country.
In a strongly worded post on X, Raut appealed to all patriotic and democratic political parties to oppose the delimitation Bill in Parliament.
“Today, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray is no longer with us. Sharad Pawar is unwell and in no position to fight or make decisions. Otherwise, this anti-national Delimitation Bill would never have dared to be brought before Parliament in such a corrupt manner,” Raut said.
"History always remembers the names of traitors. Explanations for betrayal fade into thin air," Raut said, tagging Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post.
Describing delimitation as a BJP conspiracy to deprive people of their political power, he said anyone supporting the proposed legislation would be betraying the people. He further warned that history would remember those who backed the Bill as the biggest traitors of the 21st century.
Raut’s remarks come amid growing political confrontation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled from November 30 to December 3.
The government is expected to make another attempt to push legislation linking the implementation of 33 per cent women’s reservation in legislatures with the delimitation of constituencies.
Earlier Sanjay Raut alleged that BJP is offering Rs 150 crore to each opposition Lok sabha MP to seek their support to pass the delimitations bill in parliament. He said by calling special sessions, BJP wants to snatch the people power permanently.
The government is reportedly considering increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from its present 543 seats, with proposals involving a substantial expansion of parliamentary representation.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, linked to women’s reservation and delimitation, failed to secure the required special majority in the Lok Sabha in April. The government is now preparing for another legislative push.