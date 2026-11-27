NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently list a plea challenging the Ramayana movie on the ground that many facts in the movie had been distorted.

The matter was mentioned before the three-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted to the apex court bench that the plea was registered on November 23, but had still not been listed for hearing.

The CJI, however saw no urgency in the matter and was not inclined to give an urgent hearing. "The movie is already released. Those who wanted to watch, they have already seen," the CJI observed and declined urgent hearing.

When the counsel then argued that many facts in the movie had been distorted, Justice Bagchi made it clear that the court would not entertain such a plea.

"They made a movie as they understand, you make a movie as you understand. Don't waste time of the court. If you have a counter view about the epic, you make a movie based on that," Justice Bagchi said.