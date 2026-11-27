NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of journalist Sucheta Dalal's plea on unclaimed financial assets, holding that the authorities have substantially addressed the concerns raised in it.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and R Mahadevan pronounced the judgment on Friday on the PIL filed by the petitioner, Dalal, seeking a centralised database for information about bank accounts, insurance, deposits and post office funds lying in accounts of persons who are no longer alive.

"In view of the aforesaid discussion and the subsequent developments placed on record, we are of the considered opinion that the principal concerns raised in the present writ petition have been substantially addressed through the measures undertaken by the respondents," Justice Nath said in the ruling.

The bench appreciated the petitioner, Dalal, for raising and pursuing an issue of considerable public importance.

"The present proceedings were instituted not for securing any personal benefit, but with the object of protecting the financial interests of countless depositors, investors, and their lawful claimants," it said.

The bench noted that the petitioner has consistently drawn attention to the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens in identifying and recovering their unclaimed financial assets.

The top court added that any specific grievance may be pursued before the competent authority in accordance with law.

On November 17, the Centre told the court that it had adopted a transparent mechanism for disbursal of unclaimed funds with banks, post offices, mutual funds and insurance to legal heirs of deceased persons, and over three lakh claims had been processed till March this year. The verdict was then reserved.

"Till now, over three lakh claims have been processed till March 2026, and only 10 per cent of such claims are pending," the Centre had submitted, earlier to the top court, adding that as of April 18, unclaimed financial assets worth Rs 6,453 crore were successfully restituted to the rightful owners.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for the petitioner, said the plea covered four categories - bank deposits, securities, insurance policies and Provident Fund accounts. It sought a procedure that eliminates unnecessary litigation for legal heirs.

The court took on record RBI's UDGAM portal and SEBI's MITRA portal, and said it expects authorities to continue improving accessibility, efficiency and transparency.