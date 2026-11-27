NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order while hearing Balyan’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the case. The bench directed Balyan to cooperate with the trial and comply with the court's directions.
Earlier, on August 3, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to Balyan, who was accused of facilitating a crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan. The High Court had observed that a conversation between Balyan and the gangster demonstrated an "active criminal nexus" between them. Following the rejection of his bail plea, Balyan approached the Supreme Court for relief.
During Friday's hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Balyan, told the Supreme Court that his client was a former AAP MLA and a victim of "political vendetta". Singh submitted that Balyan had been in jail for almost two years.
Opposing the submissions, counsel appearing for the Delhi Police argued that Balyan was part of an organised crime syndicate and that more than 15 cases had been registered against the syndicate.
Balyan was arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, 2024, the same day a trial court granted him bail in an extortion case.
In a separate development, another Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana on Friday granted three weeks' interim bail to AAP leader Deepak Singla in a money laundering case arising from a 2018 CBI complaint related to an alleged Rs 155-crore banking fraud.
The bench took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Singla, that he had been in jail for more than six months and that there was a family medical emergency, as his father had undergone a "high-risk liver transplant".
The case against Singla concerns an alleged Rs 155.21-crore bank fraud involving Mahesh Timbers Private Limited.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the company fraudulently enhanced Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) and transferred the money obtained through these transactions to a Singapore-based subsidiary. Singla has vehemently denied the charges.
The Supreme Court's orders came as a relief to both AAP leaders, Balyan, who was facing charges under MCOCA, and Singla, who was facing corruption and money laundering allegations.