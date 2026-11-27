NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order while hearing Balyan’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the case. The bench directed Balyan to cooperate with the trial and comply with the court's directions.

Earlier, on August 3, the Delhi High Court had denied bail to Balyan, who was accused of facilitating a crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan. The High Court had observed that a conversation between Balyan and the gangster demonstrated an "active criminal nexus" between them. Following the rejection of his bail plea, Balyan approached the Supreme Court for relief.

During Friday's hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Balyan, told the Supreme Court that his client was a former AAP MLA and a victim of "political vendetta". Singh submitted that Balyan had been in jail for almost two years.

Opposing the submissions, counsel appearing for the Delhi Police argued that Balyan was part of an organised crime syndicate and that more than 15 cases had been registered against the syndicate.

Balyan was arrested in the MCOCA case on December 4, 2024, the same day a trial court granted him bail in an extortion case.