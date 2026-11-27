DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Anand Singh Mehra, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring to portray an incident in Champawat as a gang rape. A lower court had rejected his bail plea, following which he approached the High Court.

The case relates to an incident on the night of May 5, 2026, when a girl returning from a wedding in a nearby village was found semi-naked near a dairy in Champawat, with her hands and feet tied. Her father lodged a police complaint the following day.

Police initially suspected the involvement of Puran Rawat, Vinod Rawat and Naveen Rawat. However, a medical examination found no evidence of sexual assault or coercion, according to the case account.

Investigators later arrested Kamal Rawat and his female friend, Arjita Rai, for allegedly conspiring to portray the incident as a gang rape. During questioning, Mehra’s name allegedly emerged in connection with the conspiracy, leading to his arrest.

A case was registered against Mehra under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other serious charges, including Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with criminal conspiracy. He has been in judicial custody since May 13, 2026.

During the bail hearing, Mehra’s lawyer argued that multiple FIRs had been registered over the same sequence of events and that his client had been falsely implicated under political and administrative pressure. The defence described the prosecution’s allegation of a pre-planned conspiracy as baseless and politically motivated.

The lawyer submitted that Mehra was an active social worker who had spoken on social media and at public forums about the search for a missing girl and local security arrangements. He claimed Mehra had been targeted because of his advocacy and a long-running political rivalry linked to local village-head elections.

The defence also alleged that the administrative machinery had been misused to implicate Mehra in a false counter-case. These claims were made by the petitioner’s lawyer during the hearing; details of the prosecution’s response were not available in the case account.

After hearing both sides, the High Court’s single-judge bench granted Mehra bail.