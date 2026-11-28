Packaged drinking water company Bisleri stated on Saturday that independent testing by two accredited laboratories confirmed its West Bengal water sample met all quality standards, prompting the firm to urge the food regulator FSSAI to investigate the discrepancy in lab results.

This response from Bisleri International Pvt Ltd comes shortly after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) authorised prosecution against the company due to a failed regulatory lab test on a sample collected in West Bengal.

Sources on Friday said a sample collected from its manufacturing facility at Telipara in Jalpaiguri district was found to contain coliform bacteria.

Both the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample, following which the regulator prohibited the sale of the specific batch (PB201) on August 12, 2026, they said.

Responding to the FSSAI’s latest order, Bisleri on Saturday said in a statement that it had already recalled the said batch of its packaged drinking water at the direction of FSSAI, which was prohibited on 12 August 2026.

The Chauhan family-led firm said independent testing of samples from the same batch yielded different results.

"Bisleri separately commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch at an FSSAI-recognised laboratory, which found that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards," the company said.

Moreover, samples tested at another independent, FSSAI-recognised laboratory also reported that the sample met the applicable standard for coliform bacteria.

"The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," Bisleri said, calling upon FSSAI to examine the sampling process, testing methodology, laboratory findings and any factors that may have contributed to the variation in results.