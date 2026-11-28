NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification empowering state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations to act against the funds, financial assets and properties of fugitive preacher Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF). The move follows the extension of the ban on the organisation for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the notification, the MHA delegated powers under Sections 7 and 8 of the UAPA to states and Union Territories, authorising them to act against the organisation’s financial resources and premises suspected of being used for unlawful activities. The directive was issued under Section 42 of the Act, which allows the Centre to delegate specified powers to state governments and UT administrations.

The MHA said the IRF was declared an unlawful association through a notification issued on November 13, under Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA. Following the declaration, states and UTs were authorised to independently exercise powers under Sections 7 and 8 in this regard.

Section 7 empowers authorities to prohibit the use of, or dealings in, funds, securities and other financial assets suspected to be intended for the activities of an unlawful association. It also provides for a probe of financial transactions linked to such activities.