Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing the women's quota, saying it had made a promise to the country's Nari Shakti and remained determined to fulfil it ahead of the special session of Parliament.

PM Modi's remarks came as the Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a revised Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 linked to women’s reservation that proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent, based on the 1971 population, while protecting each state’s share of representation until 2051.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the government was committed to delivering on its promise of greater representation for women.

"Our resolve to empower Nari Shakti remains unshaken," PM Modi said, adding that the fight to ensure women's representation had been going on for decades and that he was among those working to make it a reality.