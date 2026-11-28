The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a revised Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 linked to women’s reservation that proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent, based on the 1971 population, while protecting each state’s share of representation until 2051. The maximum strength of State assemblies is now fixed at 650. The government expects to operationalize the women’s quota before the 2029 elections.
The proposal seeks to address concerns, particularly among southern states, that delimitation could increase the political advantage of more populous northern states and reduce the South’s influence in Parliament.
The Constitutional amendment Bill and a Delimitation Bill have been cleared for increasing the seats, constituting the delimitation commission and amendments related to UTs.
The proposals are to be taken up during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week. The Lok Sabha will meet for four days from Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will sit for two days from December 2.
What has changed in the government’s proposal? Why is the issue contentious? And how will the proposed increase in seats work? Here is an explainer.
What are the main provisions of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026?
*50% increase in Lok Sabha seats: Every state and Union Territory will get a 50 per cent increase in its existing allocation of Lok Sabha seats.
*Increase in maximum Lok Sabha strength: The constitutional ceiling will rise to 850 seats — 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories.
*Increase in Assembly strength: The upper limit of State Assemblies will increase from 500 to 650.
*Protection of states' representation: The existing relative share of Lok Sabha seats among states will be protected until the relevant figures of the first Census conducted after 2051 are published.
*Census for delimitation: Constituency boundaries will be redrawn using the 2011 Census figures.
*Constitution of Delimitation Commission: The Centre will constitute the Commission as soon as possible after the law comes into force.
*Women's reservation: The delimitation exercise will provide for implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The reservation will continue for 15 years from the commencement of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.
*Rotation of reserved seats: Constituencies reserved for women will be allotted by rotation in a manner decided by the Delimitation Commission.
*SC/ST reservation: The Commission will also undertake the readjustment of constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
*Public consultation: The Commission will publish its proposed delimitation orders and invite objections and suggestions before finalising them.
Delimitation: The first attempt
What did the government propose in April?
The government introduced the Delimitation Bill, 2026, during a special sitting of Parliament in April, seeking to replace the 2002 law. It proposed empowering the Centre to constitute a delimitation commission to distribute seats in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies based on the latest Census figures.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to implement the proposal, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.
How many seats were proposed?
The Bill proposed increasing the maximum limit of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, and operationalise the women's reservation law before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The proposed delimitation exercise is to be based on the 2011 Census.
It also proposed increasing the number of seats in state and Union Territory Assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
Why was the Bill defeated?
Because Opposition parties argued that women's reservation should be delinked from delimitation and implemented within the existing 543-seat Lok Sabha framework.
The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. Of the 528 members who voted, it needed 352 votes to secure the required two-thirds majority.
What has changed in the political arithmetic? How has the government's position changed since April?
The government's position in the Lok Sabha has strengthened, with 26 MPs leaving the Opposition camp.
Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA. Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Does the NDA have the numbers to pass the Bill?
The NDA has 320 MPs. A constitutional amendment requires a majority of the Lok Sabha's total membership and a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.
With three vacancies in the 543-member Lok Sabha, there are 540 sitting MPs. If all of them vote, the government would need 360 votes to meet the two-thirds requirement, leaving the NDA 40 votes short.
Which parties is the government looking to for support?
The government was hoping to secure the support of the DMK, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar), which has eight.
DMK president M K Stalin said on Friday that the party remained firm on its demand for a 7.18 per cent share of seats and proportionate representation. "No change in position, no compromise," he said.
DMK sources said the party was likely to support the Bill if the Centre agreed to a 50 per cent increase in seats for every state and a 25-year constitutional freeze on their relative shares.
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said the Delimitation Bill should be introduced so that its provisions could be debated. She added that it could turn out to be good for the country.
What is the constitutional basis for distributing seats among states?
Article 81(2)(a) of the Constitution, deals with inter-State proportionality and mandates that each state be allotted a number of seats such that the ratio between the number of seats and the state's population is, as far as practicable, the same for all states. This establishes the "one person, one vote, one value" principle across the country.
Former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary told The New Indian Express that the article provides the formula for distributing Lok Sabha seats among states."The 543 seats are currently fixed according to the formula. While the government proposes a 50 per cent increase in seats, it should provide a constitutional formula," he said.
The women's reservation law
When was the Women's Reservation Bill passed?
The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed during a special session of Parliament in September 2023.
The law provides for a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
Why has the reservation not been implemented yet?
The law links implementation of the quota to the first Census conducted after its commencement and the subsequent delimitation exercise.
The government, which does not want to wait until the 2027 Census is complete to implement the reservation, has proposed the revised Bill.
The revised proposal seeks to speed up its implementation by increasing the number of seats and providing for fresh delimitation. The Delimitation Commission will identify the constituencies to be reserved for women.
How long has the Women's Reservation Bill been pending?
First introduced in 1996, the Bill remained pending for nearly 30 years amid opposition from several political parties.
It was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010, during the United Progressive Alliance government's tenure. Still, it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha because of a lack of political consensus.
Why is the proposed 50 per cent increase contentious?
Why are Congress and other Opposition parties opposed to the proposal?
Congress and other Opposition parties argue that a uniform increase in seats could still benefit more populous states such as Uttar Pradesh, widening the gap between them and states such as Tamil Nadu. They fear this could dilute the South's political influence in Parliament.
How does the government say the proposal will protect states' representation?
The government maintains that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength by 50 per cent while retaining each state's existing share will not alter the relative representation of states.
For instance, Kerala currently accounts for 3.6 per cent of the Lok Sabha's 543 seats. Under the proposed expansion, its share would remain the same, with its seats increasing to 30, a source said.
Historical background
When were delimitation exercises conducted in India?
Delimitation exercises have been conducted in India in 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002. Delimitation Commissions undertook these exercises.
Why has there been no delimitation exercise since 2002?
The current strength of the Lok Sabha, at 543 seats, is based on the 1971 Census.
The 42nd Constitutional Amendment froze delimitation for 25 years, until 2001. The freeze was subsequently extended by another 25 years, until 2026.
Under Article 82 of the Constitution, Census data after 2026 can be used for the delimitation exercise.
Understanding delimitation
What is delimitation?
Delimitation is the process of fixing or redrawing the boundaries of territorial constituencies for elections to legislative bodies in a country or state.
Who decides the boundaries of constituencies?
The task is assigned to a high-powered body called the Delimitation Commission, also known as a boundary commission.
In India, such commissions have been constituted four times under the Delimitation Commission Acts: in 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002.
What powers does the Delimitation Commission have?
The Delimitation Commission is a high-powered body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be challenged in any court.
Its orders come into force on a date specified by the President. Copies are laid before Parliament and the State Assemblies concerned, but neither Parliament nor the Assemblies can amend them.