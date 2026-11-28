The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a revised Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 linked to women’s reservation that proposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state by 50 per cent, based on the 1971 population, while protecting each state’s share of representation until 2051. The maximum strength of State assemblies is now fixed at 650. The government expects to operationalize the women’s quota before the 2029 elections.

The proposal seeks to address concerns, particularly among southern states, that delimitation could increase the political advantage of more populous northern states and reduce the South’s influence in Parliament.

The Constitutional amendment Bill and a Delimitation Bill have been cleared for increasing the seats, constituting the delimitation commission and amendments related to UTs.

The proposals are to be taken up during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week. The Lok Sabha will meet for four days from Monday, while the Rajya Sabha will sit for two days from December 2.

What has changed in the government’s proposal? Why is the issue contentious? And how will the proposed increase in seats work? Here is an explainer.

What are the main provisions of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026?

*50% increase in Lok Sabha seats: Every state and Union Territory will get a 50 per cent increase in its existing allocation of Lok Sabha seats.

*Increase in maximum Lok Sabha strength: The constitutional ceiling will rise to 850 seats — 815 from states and 35 from Union Territories.

*Increase in Assembly strength: The upper limit of State Assemblies will increase from 500 to 650.

*Protection of states' representation: The existing relative share of Lok Sabha seats among states will be protected until the relevant figures of the first Census conducted after 2051 are published.

*Census for delimitation: Constituency boundaries will be redrawn using the 2011 Census figures.

*Constitution of Delimitation Commission: The Centre will constitute the Commission as soon as possible after the law comes into force.

*Women's reservation: The delimitation exercise will provide for implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The reservation will continue for 15 years from the commencement of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

*Rotation of reserved seats: Constituencies reserved for women will be allotted by rotation in a manner decided by the Delimitation Commission.

*SC/ST reservation: The Commission will also undertake the readjustment of constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

*Public consultation: The Commission will publish its proposed delimitation orders and invite objections and suggestions before finalising them.