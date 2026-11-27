The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha and delimitation of constituencies have triggered wide-ranging debate centred on the representation of states -- fears of a widening north-south divide, for instance, going up against the argument that more seats would mean smaller constituencies and therefore make MPs more accessible.

While the government has made a case for increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha and facilitating the rollout of the women's quota in 2029, its critics have questioned the need for a sweeping expansion and raised concerns over the distribution of additional seats among states and the redrawing of constituency boundaries.

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill -- likely to be brought before a special sitting of Parliament next week -- to effect a uniform 50 per cent rise in Lok Sabha seats in all states.

Here is a look at the arguments for and against the proposal:

1. WHY EXPAND THE LOK SABHA?

The current allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states remains broadly based on the 1971 Census, when India's population stood at around 55 crore.

The country's population has since nearly tripled without a corresponding increase in the strength of the Lower House.

According to a paper published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in May 2026, Lok Sabha MPs represent more people on average than their counterparts in the lower houses of legislatures anywhere else in the world.

The average Lok Sabha constituency has a population of around 27 lakh.

A roughly 50 per cent expansion of the House would bring this down to around 18 lakh.

Even after such an expansion, the average parliamentary constituency in India would have more than twice the population of a congressional district in the United States, states the paper.

Proponents of expansion argue that smaller constituencies would make MPs more accessible to voters and enable them to devote greater attention to local issues.