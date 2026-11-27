CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reiterated that the party would not compromise on its demands concerning the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that Tamil Nadu’s existing share of parliamentary representation must not be reduced.

In a statement on X, Stalin said the DMK was the first political party in the country to raise concerns over the potential dangers of delimitation and that Chennai was the first venue where political leaders from across the country came together to demand a fair delimitation exercise.

Referring to the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions passed at the Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation, Stalin said the DMK had put forward two specific demands.