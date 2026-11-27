CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reiterated that the party would not compromise on its demands concerning the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that Tamil Nadu’s existing share of parliamentary representation must not be reduced.
In a statement on X, Stalin said the DMK was the first political party in the country to raise concerns over the potential dangers of delimitation and that Chennai was the first venue where political leaders from across the country came together to demand a fair delimitation exercise.
Referring to the resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions passed at the Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation, Stalin said the DMK had put forward two specific demands.
The first was that Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced under any circumstances, even if the total number of parliamentary constituencies was increased. The second was that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, based on the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.
Stalin said the DMK remained firm on these two demands, with no change in its position and no scope for compromise. Dismissing media speculation about a possible shift in the party’s stand, he said neither such reports nor criticism from political opponents could weaken its resolve.
Taking an apparent swipe at political opponents who had abandoned their principles for positions of power, Stalin said the DMK would never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests or deviate from its principles.
Meanwhile, the DMK has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at Anna Arivalayam on Friday morning.