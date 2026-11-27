CHENNAI: As the Parliament convenes for a special sitting from November 30, DMK maintains its stand that it would consider supporting the proposed delimitation bill if Tamil Nadu’s existing share of parliamentary representation is protected, irrespective of the increase in the total number of Lok Sabha seats.
However, sources in DMK said the party was awaiting the draft of the bill as an assurance to take a final call on extending support.
“If the draft bill clearly gives us an assurance of protecting our representation in the Parliament, we may consider it,” a senior MP close to the leadership told TNIE.
Asked if the party high command has issued any direction, another MP said, “We have just been informed about the special session and we do not know the business of the House. There has been no instruction from the party high command till now.”
DMK has maintained that it is not opposed to an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats, provided the exercise does not disadvantage states such as Tamil Nadu that have effectively implemented population-control measures.
During the debate on the delimitation-related Bills in the Lok Sabha in April, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance that the proposed bill would not reduce the representation of southern states.
“The home minister said a 50% increase in seats will occur. What happens if the delimitation commission doesn’t listen to the home minister? Where will we go for justice?” she asked, seeking a constitutional guarantee to protect the interests of the southern states.
In response, Shah assured the House that no state, particularly those in south India, would suffer any injustice under the proposed exercise.
He said the centre’s model envisaged a uniform 50% increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across states, taking the strength of the House from 543 to 816.
He also offered to bring an official amendment to guarantee a 50% increase in seats for every state, seeking the opposition’s support for the legislation.
DMK had also sought an extension of the freeze on delimitation based on the 1971 Census by another 25 years. However, it has maintained that an oral assurance in Parliament would not be sufficient and that the safeguards must be incorporated into the bill itself.