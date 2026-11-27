CHENNAI: As the Parliament convenes for a special sitting from November 30, DMK maintains its stand that it would consider supporting the proposed delimitation bill if Tamil Nadu’s existing share of parliamentary representation is protected, irrespective of the increase in the total number of Lok Sabha seats.

However, sources in DMK said the party was awaiting the draft of the bill as an assurance to take a final call on extending support.

“If the draft bill clearly gives us an assurance of protecting our representation in the Parliament, we may consider it,” a senior MP close to the leadership told TNIE.

Asked if the party high command has issued any direction, another MP said, “We have just been informed about the special session and we do not know the business of the House. There has been no instruction from the party high command till now.”

DMK has maintained that it is not opposed to an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats, provided the exercise does not disadvantage states such as Tamil Nadu that have effectively implemented population-control measures.