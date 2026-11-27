Primer Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is confident that the three bills to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be passed, with significant changes made to secure the support of parties such as the DMK and the NCP (SP), which had strongly opposed the earlier bill defeated in April, official sources said on Friday.

Following the Union Cabinet's nod on Friday, the government is expected to introduce three bills, two of them constitutional amendments, to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections.

The proposed legislation will explicitly provide for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state.

Official sources said the government was confident of securing the passage of all three bills. "We are supremely confident that the three bills will be passed this time. We have already consulated many parties and their leaders and only after we got full assurance that we have decided to convened the special sitting," a source said.