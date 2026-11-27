Primer Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is confident that the three bills to implement women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be passed, with significant changes made to secure the support of parties such as the DMK and the NCP (SP), which had strongly opposed the earlier bill defeated in April, official sources said on Friday.
Following the Union Cabinet's nod on Friday, the government is expected to introduce three bills, two of them constitutional amendments, to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections.
The proposed legislation will explicitly provide for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to each state.
Official sources said the government was confident of securing the passage of all three bills. "We are supremely confident that the three bills will be passed this time. We have already consulated many parties and their leaders and only after we got full assurance that we have decided to convened the special sitting," a source said.
The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to a maximum of 850, with parliamentary constituencies in each state set to increase by 50 per cent, barring a few Union territories.
The boundaries of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies will be redrawn on the basis of the 2011 Census, while the ratio of constituencies will be determined using the 1971 Census, the sources said.
The move is aimed at allaying concerns among southern states that they could lose their share of parliamentary representation if delimitation were based solely on current population figures. These states have successfully controlled population growth, unlike their northern counterparts, the sources said.
The DMK has made it clear that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced under any circumstances.
"DMK's demands will be honoured," the source said.
Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies will be frozen for 25 years, until 2051.
Initially, seats will be reserved for women for 15 years, similar to the provision under which seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were initially reserved for 10 years after the adoption of the Constitution. The seats reserved for women will be rotated after every term.
The reservation for women is expected to be extended beyond the initial 15-year period by the government in power at the time.
The government will introduce two constitutional amendment bills, the 131st and 132nd, one providing for the constitution of a delimitation commission and the other for redrawing constituency boundaries.
A third bill will deal with Union territories.
The sources said the new bill on delimitation, the 132nd, was substantially different from the one defeated in the Lok Sabha in April. It will include major amendments to at least eight Articles of the Constitution, they said.
The proposed 50 per cent increase in constituencies will not apply to smaller Union territories such as Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
However, the formula is likely to be applied in states such as Nagaland and Mizoram, where the number of seats would increase from one to two. This will be a political decision, which is why the bill will specify that the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats will be capped at 850, sources said.
A delimitation commission will be constituted immediately to expedite the process.
Although ratification of the constitutional amendment bills by at least 50 per cent of state assemblies is not mandatory, the Modi government will seek it as a matter of convention.
As part of its plan, the government will first withdraw the two bills on delimitation and Union territories currently pending before the Lok Sabha.
Following their withdrawal, the three new bills will be introduced for debate and passage.
The sources said around 10-12 hours were expected to be allocated for debate, with another five hours set aside for voting.
(With inputs from PTI)