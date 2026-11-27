The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill as the Opposition prepared to meet on strategy, the NCP(SP) left the door open to backing the legislation and the DMK refused to compromise on Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats.
The bill, which provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, is likely to be introduced during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.
Sources said the Cabinet had cleared the bill with some amendments to ensure that no state loses Lok Sabha representation in proportion to other states after delimitation.
Kharge calls Opposition huddle; DMK, AAP invited
The opposition INDIA bloc, which is against the legislation, will meet on Saturday.
Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited all opposition floor leaders to his residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, at 11:30 to devise a joint strategy.
Besides INDIA bloc floor leaders, those of parties outside the alliance, including the DMK, AAP and BJD, have been invited, sources said.
Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal told reporters: "PM Modi and Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode."
Asked whether the DMK was being approached, he said: "We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands with the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas. So we will approach all the opposition parties."
NCP(SP) leader gives nod, but Sule waits for draft
NCP(SP) spokesperson and senior MLA Jitendra Awhad said on Friday that the Sharad Pawar-led party had decided to support the bill.
"Sharad Pawar's decision remains final for me and everyone else. 'Saheb' (Pawar) has said that delimitation is a constitutional exercise, and has to happen sooner or later. A decision has been taken to support it. Our MPs will study the bill thoroughly and the matters will proceed according to the decision taken by (working president) Supriya Sule," he said.
However, Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, the party's Lok Sabha whip, did not endorse Awhad's position. Kolhe has issued a whip directing the party's eight Lok Sabha members to attend the special sitting from Monday.
"Sule had made the party's stand clear. We have to first study the draft of the bill, only then any decision can be taken," he said.
Earlier in the day, amid speculation that the party might support the government, Sule said it would examine the draft before making its stand clear. "There is no agenda as yet. You will know on the floor of the Lok Sabha," she said in response to repeated queries.
"Until the bill comes in hand, how can I tell?... I haven't even received the syllabus. So only after getting the syllabus can I say something," she said.
Sule also said she would skip Saturday's INDIA bloc meeting and remain in Mumbai as her father, Sharad Pawar, was in hospital.
DMK won't budge on TN's share, says Stalin
DMK president MK Stalin on Friday asserted that his party would not budge on two demands concerning Tamil Nadu's share of seats and the proportion of representation among states.
"No change in position, no compromise, the DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests; nor will it depart from its principles," the former chief minister said in a statement on the Centre's delimitation move.
Stalin said the demands were in keeping with a Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution and those adopted at the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting for fair delimitation on 22 March 2025.
Outlining them, he said: "If the number of Parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the lower house be reduced. The existing proportion of Parliamentary representation among states, as determined based on the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years."
Apparently hitting out at the Congress, which joined the TVK alliance and its government after DMK's defeat in this year's Assembly elections, Stalin said: "The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this." He said neither media speculation nor the "wails of backstabbers" could shake the DMK's resolve.
The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the "dangers" of delimitation, Stalin said.
Chennai was also where political leaders from across the country first came together to demand fair delimitation, he added, referring to the JAC meeting attended by Opposition chief ministers and other leaders.
What the bill proposes
The government has agreed to the 50% increase to address the concerns of southern states, they said, adding that there would be a freeze on seats until 2051.
The bill seeks to use the 2011 Census to redraw the increased seats. The government has proposed redrawing parliamentary constituencies without altering each state's percentage of seats, the sources said.
The proposed amendment seeks to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation. The treasury benches said the move would pave the way for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies before the 2029 general election.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting, which was convened at 13:00 at Sewa Teerth.
Numbers in Parliament
The government had brought the bill during a special sitting in April, but it failed as the government could not secure the required support in the Lok Sabha. It now claims to have the numbers to get the legislation through.
A constitutional amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament. Sources said the DMK and the NCP, besides the BRS, were expected to support it.
The government has called a four-day special sitting, with the Lok Sabha meeting on 30 November and 1 December, and the Rajya Sabha on 2 and 3 December.
"When the government calls a session or a special session, that means there are very important bills or business for the nation," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)