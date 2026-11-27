The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh delimitation-linked women's reservation bill as the Opposition prepared to meet on strategy, the NCP(SP) left the door open to backing the legislation and the DMK refused to compromise on Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha seats.

The bill, which provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, is likely to be introduced during the special sitting of Parliament beginning next week.

Sources said the Cabinet had cleared the bill with some amendments to ensure that no state loses Lok Sabha representation in proportion to other states after delimitation.

Kharge calls Opposition huddle; DMK, AAP invited

The opposition INDIA bloc, which is against the legislation, will meet on Saturday.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited all opposition floor leaders to his residence at 10, Rajaji Marg, at 11:30 to devise a joint strategy.

Besides INDIA bloc floor leaders, those of parties outside the alliance, including the DMK, AAP and BJD, have been invited, sources said.

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal told reporters: "PM Modi and Amit Shah want to set a big trap against the people of India. That is the design of this entire episode."

Asked whether the DMK was being approached, he said: "We are approaching everybody. The DMK always stands with the Constitution of India. I think whoever loves the Constitution of India cannot support these types of divisive agendas. So we will approach all the opposition parties."