MUMBAI: Amid speculations of NCP SP supporting BJP over delimitation bill, former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar led NCP SP has issued a three line whip directing all its eight Lok Sabha MPs to remain present during the special session of Parliament from November 30 to December 4, 2026.

The whip, issued by Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe, states that very important business will be taken up in the Lok Sabha during the five-day period. All party MPs have been instructed to remain present without fail and support the party’s stand on the issues coming up for discussion and decision.

The NCP SP communication, marked as a three-line whip and described as ‘most important’, assumes significance amid the political debate over the proposed delimitation legislation and the government’s efforts to secure support for the constitutional amendment linked to women’s reservation.

The party’s directive comes at a crucial time when the BJP-led NDA government is seeking the necessary numbers in Parliament to push through the proposed legislation. The NCP (SP), with its eight Lok Sabha MPs, could be an important factor in the government’s parliamentary calculations.