MUMBAI: In a significant political development ahead of the special session of Parliament, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday said the Sharad Pawar-led party had decided to support delimitation after meeting Pawar in the hospital.

"Sharad Pawar is my deity; therefore, whatever decision he takes is acceptable to me. I will follow his word and action. 'Saheb' (Pawar) has said that delimitation is a constitutional exercise, and has to happen sooner or later. A decision has been taken to support it. Our MPs will study the bill thoroughly, and the matters will proceed according to the decision taken by (working president) Supriya Sule," said Awhad.

"Sharad Pawar is in favour of the Bill and even asked to work as per the new constituencies. He even asked to develop and strengthen the constituencies towards future elections,” Awhad added.

He said Sharad Pawar also informed him that Supriya Sule, along with seven other NCP SP Lok Sabha MPs, has already discussed the delimitation Bill and taken the decision to support it.