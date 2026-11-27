MUMBAI: In a significant political development ahead of the special session of Parliament, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday said the Sharad Pawar-led party had decided to support delimitation after meeting Pawar in the hospital.
"Sharad Pawar is my deity; therefore, whatever decision he takes is acceptable to me. I will follow his word and action. 'Saheb' (Pawar) has said that delimitation is a constitutional exercise, and has to happen sooner or later. A decision has been taken to support it. Our MPs will study the bill thoroughly, and the matters will proceed according to the decision taken by (working president) Supriya Sule," said Awhad.
"Sharad Pawar is in favour of the Bill and even asked to work as per the new constituencies. He even asked to develop and strengthen the constituencies towards future elections,” Awhad added.
He said Sharad Pawar also informed him that Supriya Sule, along with seven other NCP SP Lok Sabha MPs, has already discussed the delimitation Bill and taken the decision to support it.
However, earlier while talking with mediapersons, Supriya Sule said that her party would first examine the draft legislation if it is brought for discussion in Parliament before making its stand clear on it.
"There is no agenda as yet. You will know on the floor of the Lok Sabha," Sule said in response to repeated queries on the party's stand over the delimitation Bill.
Sule has previously indicated that the NCP-SP could support the proposal if conditions like implementation of women’s reservation, increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats by a uniform 50 per cent across all States and ensuring adequate representation of Opposition parties in the proposed Delimitation Commission.
Notably, Sule is likely to skip the Opposition's meeting to discuss the delimitation bill, citing her father Sharad Pawar's health.
Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, the party's whip in the Lok Sabha, who has issued a whip instructing the party's eight Lok Sabha members to attend the special sitting to be held from Monday, did not endorse Awhad's remarks.
"Sule had made the party's stand clear. We have to first study the draft of the bill; only then can any decision be taken," he said.
Awhad’s remarks came amid growing speculation over the NCP-SP’s position on the proposed legislation, which is expected to be taken up during the special parliamentary sitting beginning November 30.
The party’s position is particularly important given its strength of eight MPs in the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant said that once they get the copy of the delimitation bill, they will study it word by word, discuss it with their party president Uddhav Thackeray and then take a stand on it.