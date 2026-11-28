The Centre is confident of securing the two-thirds majority required in the House to pass the Delimitation Bill and plans to complete the delimitation exercise within two years, ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, government sources told ANI on Saturday.

The government is preparing to complete the entire process within the proposed two-year timeframe, the sources said, indicating that it is aiming to conclude the exercise well before the next general elections.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee will meet at 10 am on Monday to discuss the legislative business with representatives of all political parties, sources told ANI.

Currently, the ratio of population in states is based on the proportion of seats in the 1971 census.

The seat allocation and readjustment will be frozen until 2051. The government has planned to delink delimitation from the ongoing 2026 census.

According to the sources, the govt plans to complete the process within a period of two years ahead of the 2029 elections.

According to the sources, "The Business Advisory Committee will meet on Monday morning at 10 am with all the parties to be consulted on the legislative business."

"Voting is expected to be lengthy for the bills, 5- 6 hrs on December 1, 2026 in Lok Sabha." Sources added.