DEHRADUN: Eight people, including seven women from the same village and the driver, were killed and four others injured when a passenger van plunged into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred near Kalwadi village, about 25 km from Rikhnikhal, when an Eeco van carrying 12 people reportedly went out of control and fell around 300 metres down a steep slope.

Police said the vehicle, registered as UK15 TA 2152, was travelling from Rikhnikhal towards Bhangalwad when it crashed. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

After receiving information about the crash, Rikhnikhal police and teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Officials from Rikhnikhal, Lansdowne and Kotdwar also reached the site, while the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The bodies were sent for post-mortem after the required legal formalities.

The seven women who died were identified as Kanti Devi, 45, wife of Dinesh Chandra; Rekha Devi, 42, wife of Prem Singh; Sumitra Devi, 50, wife of Ramesh Singh; Sunita Devi, 45, wife of Madan Singh; Dhaneshwari Devi, 46, wife of Kishan Chandra; Sarojini Devi, 38, wife of Mohan Singh; and Rajni Devi, 25. All were residents of Bhangalwad. The driver’s identity was not available.

The injured were identified as Shashi Devi, 35, wife of Gajendra Singh; Shakuntala Devi, 45, wife of Mahendra Singh; Jagdish Singh, son of Bhopal Singh; and Satyavati Devi, 36, wife of Jagdish. They, too, are residents of Bhangalwad.

The women were returning to their village after filling out forms under the Baini-Bhuli scheme when the vehicle met with the accident, according to information received by officials.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the families. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Kalwadi in Rikhnikhal, Pauri Garhwal," he said in a social media post.

Dhami said he had directed the district administration to reach the site, speed up rescue efforts and ensure proper treatment for the injured. He also instructed officials to airlift those seriously hurt to higher medical centres, and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

Authorities had not announced the condition of the injured or the cause of the crash by the time of publication.