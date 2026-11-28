PATNA: Patliputra University (PPU)’s syndicate will meet on Saturday to decide on on Bihar food and consumer protection minister Ashok Choudhary’s resignation from the post of assistant professor at A N College, Patna.

Choudhary, a member of Bihar's legislative council, resigned as an assistant professor at AN College, Patna, following legal concerns raised by Raj Bhavan over his holding a university post while serving as an MLC and minister.

He submitted his resignation letter to the authorities concerned ahead of Bihar assembly's winter session, which commences on November 30. Patliputra University (PPU) registrar Professor Abu Bakar has confirmed the resignation of Choudhary from the post of assistant professor.

“After being selected by the Bihar State University Service Commission, I joined and applied for leave immediately. However, there has been no decision on my leave application due to which I have decided to resign,” a university official quoted the resignation letter, adding that it would be placed before the University Syndicate.

The resignation came after Raj Bhavan questioned the legality of his appointment and subsequent leave, warning that the teaching position could attract disqualification under office-of-profit provisions.

Choudhary reportedly sought legal advice before deciding to relinquish the academic post. The issue was flagged by Dipak Kumar Singh, then additional chief secretary to governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), in a note dated October 31.

Singh questioned Choudhary's eligibility for a lien, pointing out that the provision was unavailable to employees on probation. He also observed that university statutes did not appear to permit a sitting MP, MLA or MLC to be appointed as an assistant professor.

Ashok Choudhary joined AN College, affiliated with Patliputra University, as an assistant professor of political science on February 17 and went on leave the next day to continue his political responsibilities.

The university had referred the matter to Raj Bhavan after its syndicate discussed the issue on August 19.