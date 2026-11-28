NEW DELHI: "File frivolous PILs and pay costs," the Supreme Court observed on Saturday, delivering a stern message to petitioners as it dismissed a writ petition filed by a nonagenarian retired teacher seeking re-computation of pensionary benefits.

The court said such PILs must be nipped in the bud.

"Private Interest Litigation, Publicity Interest Litigation, and Political Interest Litigation are all being filed before this court in the garb of Public Interest Litigation under Article 32. Such filing must not only be condemned, but must also be nipped in the bud, if necessary, by imposition of costs," the bench said.

The bench, comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan, said the growing tendency to file frivolous cases seeking to reopen controversies that had already been settled must be curbed, if necessary, through the imposition of costs.

"Finality is an essential attribute of the rule of law," the bench said. "A judgment must, at some point, cease to be open to further argument, otherwise, every concluded proceeding could become the starting point of another proceeding."

The bench dismissed the writ petition filed by the retired teacher, noting that the matter had already been decided thrice and settled by the Patna High Court.

It said the High Court was justified in declining to reopen the matter.

The bench also flagged the misuse of Article 32 of the Constitution. "Article 32 is being invoked in a casual and frivolous manner. Matters which have been closed and concluded by judgments and orders of this court are sought to be reopened by filing writ petitions under Article 32," it said.

The court also expressed concern that even adjournment orders passed by High Courts were being challenged through special leave petitions (SLPs) and petitions under Article 32.

The bench said the most serious abuse was the filing of frivolous writ petitions as PILs, even when they had no semblance of public interest.