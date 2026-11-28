NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police informed a special court on Saturday that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's name appeared in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship.

In a submission before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at the Rouse Avenue court, investigating officer Vinod Joshi said Gandhi's name figured in the electoral rolls of 1980 and 1983, while she was granted Indian citizenship only on April 30, 1983.

The police also said these details had been confirmed by the district magistrate (DM) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Vikas Tripathi, who alleged irregularities in Gandhi's inclusion in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency 40, in a communication dated November 25, confirmed that Gandhi's name appeared in the electoral rolls for 1980 and 1983, sub-inspector Yashwant, the investigating officer at Tughlaq Road Police Station, told the court.

The documents from the Foreigners Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, including Gandhi's citizenship certificate, showed that she was granted Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983, according to the police submission.

The police sought more time to complete the inquiry. They said two notices had been issued to the in-charge of the record room at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, and that responses were awaited.

The investigating officer told the court that the police would be able to determine whether a cognisable offence had been made out only after receiving the remaining records and completing the inquiry.

The court granted the police more time to complete the inquiry, listed the matter for hearing on December 14 and summoned the SHO of Tughlaq Road Police Station.