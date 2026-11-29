AAP MLA from Chamkaur Sahib Dr Charanjit Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday, becoming the fourth legislator to quit the ruling party in less than a month ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed Dr Charanjit into the party. SAD leader N. K. Sharma said his joining would further strengthen the party in the region.

"It is a pleasure to welcome the sitting @AamAadmiParty MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, Dr Charanjit Singh, into the Shiromani Akali Dal. Dr. Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_. His joining will further strengthen the Shiromani Akali Dal in the region," Badal wrote on X.

Described as a "giant slayer", Dr Charanjit had defeated then Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 Assembly elections. However, he was recently denied an AAP ticket for the upcoming polls, with the party announcing Jasvir Singh Garhi as its candidate. Channi had subsequently declared that he would contest the election as an Independent.