GUWAHATI: Hundreds of Meiteis living in relief camps in Manipur, displaced by the May 3, 2023 ethnic conflict, took out a massive rally in the state capital of Imphal on Sunday demanding their resettlement and rehabilitation.
The rally was organised under the aegis of the Apex Committee of Meitei Internally Displaced Persons, which is a conglomerate of various organisations representing the Meitei internally displaced persons (IDPs).
The IDPs from Moreh, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Kakching participated in the rally. The participants included elderly people and children.
The protesters held posters and banners. One of the banners read, “When are we going to be sent back home?”
The displaced people have urged the government to take immediate action to facilitate their return, highlighting their cluttered existence in the relief camps. They also threatened democratic agitation in the wake of continued government inaction.
The protesters lamented that there was no concrete assurance from the government on their resettlement even after they spent nearly three and a half years in the relief camps.
According to them, some IDPs developed mental health problems as a result of prolonged displacement and uncertainty. They also expressed deep concern over the well-being of children lodged in the relief camps.
At the end of the rally, which was taken out from Keishampat Junction to Thangmeiband Athletic Union ground, the organisers submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding a clear, practical and time-bound roadmap for the resettlement and rehabilitation of the IDPs, and demanded adequate compensation for those families whose properties were destroyed or damaged during the ethnic conflict.
Over 260 people were killed, while an estimated 60,000 others were displaced by the Meitei-Kuki conflict. The government has resettled a few thousand IDPs, while the remaining others have continued to live in the relief camps.