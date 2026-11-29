GUWAHATI: Hundreds of Meiteis living in relief camps in Manipur, displaced by the May 3, 2023 ethnic conflict, took out a massive rally in the state capital of Imphal on Sunday demanding their resettlement and rehabilitation.

The rally was organised under the aegis of the Apex Committee of Meitei Internally Displaced Persons, which is a conglomerate of various organisations representing the Meitei internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The IDPs from Moreh, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Kakching participated in the rally. The participants included elderly people and children.

The protesters held posters and banners. One of the banners read, “When are we going to be sent back home?”

The displaced people have urged the government to take immediate action to facilitate their return, highlighting their cluttered existence in the relief camps. They also threatened democratic agitation in the wake of continued government inaction.

The protesters lamented that there was no concrete assurance from the government on their resettlement even after they spent nearly three and a half years in the relief camps.