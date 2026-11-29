DEHRADUN: Roorkee-born Sher Singh Rana, the lone convict in the 2001 murder of MP Phoolan Devi, who later escaped from Tihar Jail and claimed to have brought back Prithviraj Chauhan's ashes from Afghanistan, is now back in electoral politics.

The Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya), led by Sher Singh Rana, has announced that it will contest all 11 Assembly constituencies in Haridwar district in the 2027 Uttarakhand elections.

Rana, who came to public attention in connection with the Phoolan Devi murder case and his claim of bringing the remains of Prithviraj Chauhan from Afghanistan, also said he was ready to enter the electoral fray. The party made the announcement at a “Rashtrawadi Mahasammelan” at Rishikul Maidan on Sunday.

Party office-bearers and a large number of supporters attended the gathering, where Rana outlined the issues he said would form the basis of the campaign. “As a party, we will take up issues that directly affect the public,” Rana said.

He said candidates would be fielded in every Haridwar constituency, with local employment, farmers’ concerns and land rights in rural areas among the priorities. Rana criticised both the BJP and the Congress, saying successive governments had failed to resolve basic public concerns.

He argued that young people from Uttarakhand should have opportunities in the state’s industries not only as workers but also in management positions. The party is demanding that 70 per cent of management-level jobs in industries in the state go to local youth. It has also called for free electricity for agricultural use, arguing that farmers should benefit from power generated in Uttarakhand.