Cadet Gargi Paliwal and Cadet Divya Godara become the first two women cadets to top their streams in the National Defence Academy. The two cadets secured the first positions in the computer science and arts streams respectively.

The cadets will be awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff's Trophy and Commandant's Silver Medal, and the Chief of the Air Staff's Trophy and Commandant's Silver Medal, respectively.

Paliwal and Godara achieved the milestone four years after the academy first opened its doors for female cadets in 2022.

Cadet Ayush Kumar who topped the science stream will receive the Chief of the Army Staff's Trophy and the Commandant's Silver Medal for his academic performance.

Cadet Prashant Kumar secured the first position in the B.Tech stream, in the order of merit (I-VI Term). He will be awarded the CISC, HQ IDS Trophy and the Commandant's Silver Medal.

A total of 365 cadets graduated, including 12 from friendly foreign nations.

The convocation of the 151st course had Dr BHVS Narayan Murthy, Vice Chancellor, Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), as chief guest.

Paliwal's elder brother is a serving army officer and her sister is pursuing her MBBS from the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). The family hails from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

"At NDA, initially it was a bit difficult, but I could cope with academics and physical training. I wish to dedicate my trophy to my parents. My seniors and instructors helped me a lot and helped me gain confidence," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)