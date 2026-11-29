The government has the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs, exceeding the two-thirds majority required in the 543-member House, to pass the delimitation-linked women's reservation Bill, a senior government functionary told news agency PTI on Sunday.

With the Modi government set to introduce a fresh Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the functionary said the proposed legislation would increase the number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 50 per cent when the strength of the House is expanded to a maximum of 850.

The 33 per cent women's quota would also apply within the constituencies reserved for SCs and STs, the functionary said.

"We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary told PTI, without disclosing the names of the parties or MPs backing the legislation beyond the ruling NDA constituents.

Describing the proposed legislation as similar to the Delimitation Act of 1957, barring the provision relating to women's reservation, the functionary said its passage was necessary to implement the quota in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. If the bill is passed now, we can implement the women's reservation with redrawn boundaries in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Else we will have to wait till 2034," the functionary told PTI.

Under the proposed legislation, the Delimitation Commission will be headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge appointed by the Centre. The Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC will be a member of the panel.

The State Election Commissioner of each state will also be part of the commission for the respective state.

The panel will have five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs from the respective states as associate members. The MPs will be nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker based on the strength of political parties in each state, while the state Assembly Speaker will nominate the MLAs according to the parties' representation in the Assembly.

The government functionary told that the Delimitation Commission's report would be tabled in Parliament, which would have the power to modify or reject it.

(With inputs from PTI)