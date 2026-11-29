In a historic landslide mandate, the members of the Bar Association of India (BAI) have ushered in a new era of women-led leadership, electing Rachana Srivastava, Senior Advocate, as President and Dr. Anindita Pujari, Senior Advocate, as President-elect.
For the first time since its establishment in 1959, both of the Association’s highest elected offices will be held by women. The outcome marks a defining moment for BAI and a significant advance for women’s leadership in the Indian legal profession. Srivastava defeated Amarjit Singh Chandhiok in the election for President, while Dr. Pujari defeated Shyam Divan in the election for President-Elect.
These decisive victories place women at the helm of the Association and give a clear mandate for a new chapter in its institutional life. The elections to the offices of the Association and its Executive Committee were held in New Delhi on November 29, 2026, with the counting of ballots and declaration of results completing the electoral process.
Four women -- B. Sunita Rao, Bhavna K. Joshipura, Maninder Acharya and Prachi Tatake -- have also been elected Vice-Presidents. With women elected to two Joint General Secretary positions and the office of Joint Treasurer, women will hold nine of the 23 office-bearer positions, approximately 39 per cent, on the results presently available.
The mandate places women at the forefront of an institution whose history is closely intertwined with the development of the independent Bar in India. Founded on August 8, 1959 under the presidency of M.C. Setalvad, India’s first Attorney General, and inaugurated by President Dr. Rajendra Prasad on April 2, 1960, BAI has been led by distinguished members of the profession, including C.K. Daphtary, K. Parasaran and Anil B. Divan.
The election of its first woman President opens a new chapter in that enduring institutional legacy. The election carries particular significance because both incoming leaders have served BAI over many years and contributed to its institutional life.
Srivastava, a Senior Advocate designated by the Supreme Court, brings extensive experience in litigation, public service and professional leadership. She has served as Additional Advocate General for Uttarakhand before the SC and as the State’s Standing Counsel for approximately two decades, and has also represented the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
Similarly, Dr Pujari, designated a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in August 2024, has more than two decades of experience in constitutional, civil, criminal and public interest litigation. She represented BAI as its Advocate-on-Record in the proceedings concerning the National Judicial Appointments Commission, served two terms as Honorary General Secretary between 2018 and 2023, and subsequently served as Vice-President. She has contributed extensively to BAI’s Rule of Law programmes, publications, international engagements and continuing legal education initiatives, alongside her work on gender sensitisation and institutional support for women advocates.