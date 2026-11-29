In a historic landslide mandate, the members of the Bar Association of India (BAI) have ushered in a new era of women-led leadership, electing Rachana Srivastava, Senior Advocate, as President and Dr. Anindita Pujari, Senior Advocate, as President-elect.

For the first time since its establishment in 1959, both of the Association’s highest elected offices will be held by women. The outcome marks a defining moment for BAI and a significant advance for women’s leadership in the Indian legal profession. Srivastava defeated Amarjit Singh Chandhiok in the election for President, while Dr. Pujari defeated Shyam Divan in the election for President-Elect.

These decisive victories place women at the helm of the Association and give a clear mandate for a new chapter in its institutional life. The elections to the offices of the Association and its Executive Committee were held in New Delhi on November 29, 2026, with the counting of ballots and declaration of results completing the electoral process.

Four women -- B. Sunita Rao, Bhavna K. Joshipura, Maninder Acharya and Prachi Tatake -- have also been elected Vice-Presidents. With women elected to two Joint General Secretary positions and the office of Joint Treasurer, women will hold nine of the 23 office-bearer positions, approximately 39 per cent, on the results presently available.