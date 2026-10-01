Commercial LPG cylinder gets Rs 62.50 costlier; ATF price hiked by Rs 16 per litre

The price of commercial LPG was increased by Rs 62.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Thursday, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rates were raised by Rs 16 per litre, according to state-owned oil companies.

The latest revisions, effective from October 1, were made in line with movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Commercial LPG prices had been raised by Rs 9.50 per cylinder in September after being cut by Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. The rates had surged by Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, rising from Rs 1,740.50 to a record Rs 3,113.50 amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

ATF prices for domestic airlines were raised to Rs 137 per litre from Rs 121. The latest increase follows hikes of Rs 6.28 per litre in September and Rs 5 per litre in August.

ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of airlines' operating costs, making fuel prices a significant cost factor for carriers.

ATF and LPG rates are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states due to local taxes such as VAT.

The price of domestic LPG remained unchanged at Rs 942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder. Household cooking gas rates had been increased by Rs 89 per cylinder between March and June following supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

Petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged after both were raised by around Rs 7.50 per litre in May.

(With inputs from PTI)