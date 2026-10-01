Govt mulls airline security advisory after FlyDubai incident; to digitise Aerodrome Entry Permits

NEW DELHI: The Civil Aviation Ministry is considering to issue a security advisory to all airlines in light of the cockpit incident that took place on the FlyDubai plane on Wednesday, said a senior official.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) will make Aerodrome Entry Permits for around 15 lakh applicants each year fully digital from this month, with facial biometric verification, officials said.

An Aerodrome Entry Permit is an official authorisation that allows only eligible personnel to enter designated restricted areas of an airport or aerodrome.

Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said responding to a media query, “This (security advisory) is under examination. Internal deliberations are on.” He further said, “In case any advisory is to be issued, we will put it up with our higher authorities for taking a decision on the matter.”

Referring to the FlyDubai incident, Sinha said, “This is an unfortunate incident. The nation is very proud of the fact that Captain Smit, an Indian, was able to save so many lives. We would not like to delve much into it as it pertains to some other country.”

Director General of BCAS, Rajesh Nirwan, “The Entry Permits are now touching 15 lakh every year across all airports, making it difficult to process and monitor these applications in a manual format. To overcome this problem, we plan to make it all digital."