Civil aviation authorities to discuss internally on advisory post-FlyDubai incident: Official

NEW DELHI: Indian civil aviation authorities will hold "internal deliberations" and decide whether there is a need to issue an aviation security-related advisory in the wake of the Flydubai incident, according to a senior official.

In a major security incident, a co-pilot of a Flydubai flight en route to Tel Aviv tried to crash the aircraft on Wednesday, but it was thwarted.

Indian captain Smit Machchhar suffered serious injuries as he fought to tackle the co-pilot.

To queries related to the Flydubai incident and whether any security-related advisory will be issued, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Thursday said the issue is under examination, and there would be internal deliberations.

"... in case some advisory is to be issued, obviously we will put it up to the higher authorities for taking a decision on that," Sinha said at a briefing in the national capital.

Without providing specific details, he said the questions on the issue can be answered after the internal deliberations.

The Flydubai flight FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers, landed safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.