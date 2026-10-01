'Stabbed or hit with axe': Netanyahu details how Indian pilot Smit Machchhar foiled '9/11 style' tragedy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was attacked with an axe by his co-pilot during the mid-air cockpit incident aboard the Israel-bound Flydubai flight, but managed to unlock the cockpit door despite being seriously injured and bleeding profusely.

Calling Captain Smit Machchhar's actions a “tremendous act of heroism”, Netanyahu said the pilot's efforts helped prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash. He said the plane was heading into a nosedive when Machchhar, “fighting for his life”, managed to open the cockpit door.

"What we know is that this plane that was heading from Dubai to Israel, as they approached Israel, one of the co-pilots stabbed or hit with an axe the other pilot, an Indian pilot. The pilot who was hit, bleeding profusely and fighting for his life, managed to unlock the cockpit door, but the plane was going into a nosedive," Netanyahu said.

"I think what happened is a tremendous act of heroism that prevented another 9/11 style crash of an entire airplane," Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News, recalling the incident.

He said an Israeli passenger, who was sitting in row 18, rushed towards the cockpit after hearing screams and tried to open the door.

"When they heard the screaming, a passenger, an Israeli passenger sitting in row 18, rushed to the cockpit trying to open it. When the plane started to nose-dive, he was thrown aside in that area where the stewards are, the flight attendants are, and somehow he managed -- there was a moment where I think they hit an air bump or something -- and anyway, he had the opportunity; he went through the door, bust through," Netanyahu said.